BREAKING: “They said we can’t use Eagle Square, ICC” – Kwankwaso carpets Buhari govt

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that authorities have sealed the Eagle Square.

Kwankwaso had announced that he would make his presidential declaration for presidency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

The Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation, in a statement expressed disappointment that the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) suddenly turned down the request earlier approved “for some flimsy reasons”

It said: “In a letter dated August 27th, 2018 and signed by Usman Mukhtar Raji for the Facility Manager and received on August 28th, 2018 barely 24 hours to the scheduled declaration, the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd has reversed itself in respect of approval granted the organizers of the declaration of Senator Kwankwaso.

“We at the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation sees the development as a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association.”