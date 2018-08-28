Home | News | General | Buhari allegedly orders police to seal Eagles Square ahead of Kwankwaso’s declaration
Buhari allegedly orders police to seal Eagles Square ahead of Kwankwaso’s declaration
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has claimed that the federal government has ordered the Police to seal the Eagles Square, venue of tomorrow’s declaration of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for President.
Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, National Spokesperson of the coalition, called on the Nigerian Media, International Community and the general public to stand up against this latest culture of intimidation and impunity.
He said in a statement forwarded to NigerianEye that, “The attempt to block the venue of the declaration billed to hold at the Eagle Square shall be resisted as the venue was fully paid and approved for the event.
“The constant attack on key opposition leaders and the use of state force against opposition aspirants cannot stop us from serving Buhari his well deserved electoral defeat come 2019.”
