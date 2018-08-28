Ajimobi’s promise to rebuild Fresh FM shows governor is treating Oyo like personal empire

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde on Tuesday declared that the promise made by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state to rebuild the recently demolished Music House, which houses Fresh FM owned by Mr. Yinka Ayefele, has shown that the governor is treating the state like his “personal empire”.

Recall that the Governor had on Sunday, while speaking at the 90th birthday reception of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, promised to rebuild the building which was partly demolished by agents of the state government.

But Makinde, while reacting via a statement issued on his behalf by Prince Dotun Oyelade, his media aide, queried the motive behind the Governor’s move to rebuild the building which the administration had alleged, has contravened town planning law.

The statement entitled, “Ajimobi treating Oyo State as his personal empire” berated the Governor for saying he will rebuild the house because he “does not want his political enemies” to use it to attack his administration.

He said, “I criticised the recent actions of Governor Abiola Ajimobi in the Fresh FM saga. Ajimobi’s actions raise questions which need to be addressed by his administration”.

Makinde, who remarked that the demolition was carried out due to a claim by the state government that the building contravened town planning law, however said nothing has changed since then to warrant the rebuilding of the house with the state resources by Ajimobi.

He said, “The demolition was carried out at day break because of the claim that the buildings contravened town planning laws. This was done despite a court case instituted by Ayefele to stop the planned demolition for which a hearing was fixed for Monday, August 20, the day after the demolition.

“The state government initially denied that they authorised the demolition and promised to fish out the perpetrators. However, after condemnation from the masses and sundry interests, governor Ajimobi called a truce on the matter and arranged for a meeting with Ayefele.

“Ajimobi has promised that his administration would rebuild the demolished building, Ajimobi said that his administration will take up the responsibility of rebuilding the affected part of the Music House, because he does not want his political enemies to use that to attack his administration”.

Makinde concluded by saying that “Ajimobi was treating Oyo State as his personal empire instead of serving the people as he was elected to do”, as he called on the people to “see the forthcoming gubernatorial election in 2019 as an opportunity to vote a more sensitive and responsible government into power”.