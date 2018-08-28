Home | News | General | Ronaldo wins UEFA’s Goal of the Season award
Ronaldo wins UEFA’s Goal of the Season award



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  28/08/2018 15:14:00
Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been announced as the winner of the 2017/18 UEFA Goal of the Season award.

Ironically, it was Ronaldo’s overhead kick for Real Madrid against his current club, Juventus, that got him his latest award.

The announcement was made by the UEFA Champions League on its website.

The football league said that “Ronaldo’s strike, which was applauded on the night by his opposing – and it turned out future – fans, topped the poll with nearly 200,000 of the total 346,915 votes.

He succeeds his new Juve colleague Mario Mandžukić, who won last year for goal against Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, while Lionel Messi took the award in both 2014/15 and 2015/16.”

The runner-up was Dimitri Payet’s goal in Marseille’s 5-2 UEFA Europa League defeat of RB Leipzig, while third place went to Eva Navarro’s goal for Spain in their Women’s U17 EURO final victory against Germany in Lithuania in May.

This year’s 11 nominees were selected by UEFA’s Technical Observers, with one for each of the main UEFA competitions over the past 12 months. Only goals registered in UEFA club or international fixtures were eligible for consideration.

Lionel Messi won the 2015 and 2016 editions of the award.

