Barcelona superstar leaves the club after 2 years, completes move to top club in Germany



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/08/2018 16:58:00
  • 4
  • 0
- Paco Alcacer has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund from Barcelona

- His inability to break into the first team at the Nou Camp forced him out of the club

- Paco played 50 games for Barcelona and managed to score 15 goals

Spain international football star Paco Alcacer has completed a loan move to German club Borussia Dortmund from Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona.

The 24-year-old striker moved to the German League after failing to cement a place in Barcelona's first team since joining the club from Valencia in 2016.

Paco Alcacer managed to score 15 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Barcelona and won the La Liga title with the club last season.

