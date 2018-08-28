Home | News | General | Barcelona superstar leaves the club after 2 years, completes move to top club in Germany

- Paco Alcacer has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund from Barcelona

- His inability to break into the first team at the Nou Camp forced him out of the club

- Paco played 50 games for Barcelona and managed to score 15 goals

Spain international football star Paco Alcacer has completed a loan move to German club Borussia Dortmund from Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona.

The 24-year-old striker moved to the German League after failing to cement a place in Barcelona's first team since joining the club from Valencia in 2016.

Paco Alcacer managed to score 15 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Barcelona and won the La Liga title with the club last season.

He has been given the number 9 jersey and has the option of joining Dortmund on a four-year deal next summer.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga soon.

"This is one of the best Leagues in the world, and BVB with these incredible fans and the famous South Stand probably has something magical for every footballer,'' Paco told the club's website.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reportedly told the club's chiefs that he does not want to play with Spanish striker Paco Alcacer this season in the Spanish League.

The Argentina international believes that the 24-year-old Spanish football star should go elsewhere where he would get regular playing times.

