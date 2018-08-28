Home | News | General | Uduaghan reportedly defects from PDP to APC

- Former Delta state governor Uduaghan has reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress

- Uduaghan would be unveiled at the National Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Tuesday, August 28 according to reports

- Rumour of his possible defection to the ruling APC has been in the news for some time

Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta state governor, is reported to have officially declared for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribune reports reports that the former governor would be unveiled at the National Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Tuesday, August 28 evening.

Dr Uduaghan’s defection’s speculation has been in the air for over a year.

Recall that NAIJ.com had reported that Emmanuel Udaughan reportedly confirmed that he would dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Vanguard, the former governor who disclosed this through phone call on Thursday evening, August 23, said there was pressure on him to come to APC, but it was not an affair of the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

NAIJ.com gathered that Uduaghan said his planned defection was predicated on the crisis in the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “The situation is more from the situation on ground in PDP and my political future. I am also looking at my political future and those of my followers.

"I have studied the political terrain and I believe the Delta should not be in opposition,” he said. Asked if Comrade Oshiomhole had discussed his movement to APC with him," Uduaghan said:

"Yes, I am talking with Oshiomhole, we are discussing like old colleagues, it is not a pressure, he would wish that I come over, but I also told him that I have a leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and they should have a discussion with him.”

