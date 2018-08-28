Home | News | General | Why the Champions League can not match the competition in the Premier League

The English Premier League no doubt is the best league in the world because of its competitive nature.

The UEFA Champions League is also competitive as the top teams in respective European leagues come face-to-face with one another.

When comparing both the Premier League with the Champions League, the competitive nature of both tournaments should be put into consideration.

Thirty-eight matches are played in the EPL over a period of 10 months which applies to games played in Europe's elite tournament.

A team that get into the finals of the Champions would have played 12 matches enroute to glory but Premier League teams play week-in, week-out before the final round of matches of the season.

Teams do not get eliminated in the EPL - all 38 matches are played to the end and points are earned in the process then the bottom team gets relegated into the Championships.

The Champions League involves moving from the group stages to the round of 16 then finish off through the quarter, semis and finals stages respectively.

The pedigree of teams that play in the Champions League can be contrasting to English teams as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich have stamped their dominance in the tournament in the last few years.

The price money is another point of reference when it comes to comparing both the Premier and the Champions League.

Chelsea earned a staggering £150million when they emerged champions in the 2016-17 season which tripled the £49million Real Madrid took as price money when they won the Champions League that same period.

The teams that got relegated from the Premier League got £100million each and teams that remained in top flight got higher than that amount.

The Champions League reward teams as they progress from one stage to another including the number of goals scored.

And in the European winners league, matches are played within two or three weeks intervals and go on a two-month break form December to February before advancing into the knock-out phase.

Premier League teams only have time to rest during the international break and when the FA Cup is fully introduced from January.

If the Champions League is abolished, English teams in the Premier League will not suffer because most of the world's best players ply their trade in the money-spinning competition.

