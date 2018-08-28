Africa Rise and Shine by Jim Ovia now available on Jumia and Konga
The much-awaited book, Africa Rise and Shine by Jim Ovia, the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc is now available on Jumia and Konga.
Africa Rise and Shine is a positive narrative on Africa, which relays existing business opportunities in the continent, and the grit and glory to becoming a successful entrepreneur in Africa. It is a personal compass into the business principles behind the establishment and growth of Zenith Bank Plc by Jim Ovia.
This is a business book for every entrepreneur that hopes to be successful in Africa, specifically Nigeria. You can now order your copy on Jumia and Konga.
