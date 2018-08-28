Home | News | General | Check out what happened to the Pope when Liverpool won their second Champions League title

Liverpool is an English football club founded in 1892 and they currently campaign in the Premier League and also reached the final of the 2017/18 Champions League losing to Real Madrid.

Since the creation of Liverpool, the Reds have won 5 European Cups, more than any other English club, 3 UEFA Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 18 League titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, and 15 FA Community Shields.

51-year-old German football manager Jurgen Klopp is the current coach of Liverpool and he has been the Reds' boss since 2015 when he replaced Brendan Rodgers.

What happened when Liverpool won the Champions League in 1978?

The first time Liverpool won the Champions League title was in the year 1977, and the Reds won it again in the year 1978 when they beat Club Brugge 1-0 in the final.

Kenny Dalglish scored the goal that helped Liverpool win the Champions League title, but that same year after the Reds won the title, Pope John Paul I died.

Liverpool won the Champions League on May 10, 1978 at Wembley Stadium, London and Pope John Paul 1 died on September, 28, 1978 just after 33 days he was elected.

Liverpool won their third Champions League title in 1981, and in the year 2005, the Reds won it again when they came back from three goals down to beat AC Milan.

That same year in 2005, Pope John Paul II died after 27 years in office.

And when Liverpool qualified for the final of the 2018 Champions League final, they lost against Real Madrid in Kiev, and 81-year-old Pope Francis is still alive.

