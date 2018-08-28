Home | News | General | Fayose buys ‘ponmo’, Atiku drinks ‘pure water’, Ortom eats akara - How Nigerian politicians desperately woo voters (photos)

The desperation to win political mandates during elections usually leads Nigerian politicians to engage themselves in unusual acts.

Many of them, upon ascension to power, leads an elitist life – the kind that estranges them from the people they are supposed to represent, people whose opinions they should seek from time to time.

However, as elections approach, they begin to look for ways to appeal to the masses they have abandoned over time.

In a frantic desperation to connect with the people, they hit the road, struggling to engage in acts peculiar to the masses as part of their campaign strategy.

READ ALSO: Buhari treks 800 metres, Obasanjo plays football, Jonathan jogs - How Nigerian leaders exercise (photos)

Here are some curated photos of popular Nigerian politicians ‘caught in the act’:

1. The outgoing governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, with his popular 'stomach infrastructure' policy, could perhaps be the originator of these unusual practices. In the photos below, he is seen selling ponmo (cooked cow hide), eating rice packaged with leaves (possibly Ofada rice) and dishing food at a local canteen.

Governor Fayose buying 'ponmo'

Fayose eating rice packaged with leaves (possibly Ofada rice)

Fayose dishing food at a local canteen.

2. Like governor, like deputy: Olusola Eleka, Fayose's deputy and PDP governorship candidate, fries akara during the 2018 gubernatorial campaign. He lost the election to Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

Like governor, like deputy: Olusola Eleka, Fayose's deputy and PDP governorship candidate, fries akara during the 2018 gubernatorial campaign. He lost the election to Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

3. Former vice president and PDP presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, eats rice with school pupils and drinks 'pure water' (sachet water drunk by the Nigerian masses)

Former vice president and PDP presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, eats rice with school pupils and drinks 'pure water'.

Former vice president and PDP presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, eats rice with school pupils and drinks 'pure water'.

4. Former governor of Rivers state and current minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was pictured plaiting a woman’s hair during his Door 2 Door campaign in Rivers state.

Former governor of Rivers state and current minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was pictured plaiting a woman’s hair.

5. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state eats akara, pap in public

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state eats akara, pap in public.

6. While nearly all typical Nigerian politicians entice the voters with cash, many of them do so through their aides. However, the embattled Senator Buruji Kashamu decided to do it on his own, in the public glare.

Senator Kashamu sharing cash and other gifts.

7. In the build to the 2014 gubernatorial election in Osun state, Iyiola Omisore, the PDP candidate, in a desperate move to woo voters, turned a corn eater. He was also caught on 'Okada' (bike - an important means of transportation for the Nigerian masses).

Omisore eating corns

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Omisore caught on 'Okada' (bike - an important means of transportation for the Nigerian masses).

8. Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state buying roasted corn

Governor Rochas Okorocha buying roasted corn.

9. The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, also 'caught in the act'.

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, eating corns.

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, eating corns.

THE SCOOP: Governor Fayose the DJ, Efe's Instagram controversy trending - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...