Cross River government gives free petrol, kerosene to eligible voters who have collected PVCs

Eligible voters, who had collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Cross River state, were on Monday, August 27, reportedly given free petrol and kerosene by the state governor, Ben Ayade.

According to Daily Trust, many residents besieged the area to partake in the distribution, which took place at the old Zoo Botanical Garden in Calabar.

NAIJ.com gathered people were seen rushing to the venue with their PVCs, while those who were yet to collect theirs, went with the temporary voter cards.

The event was conducted under the aegis of Ayade’s Special Assistants Network (SAN), and residents were allowed to choose which to receive. Many motorists opted for petrol.

The move was reportedly aimed at encouraging eligible voters to register before the August 31 deadline.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Emmanuel Ibeshi, first national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) became the major challenger to Governor Ben Ayade’s quest for a second term ticket on the platform of the PDP.

While addressing supporters at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, Ibeshi who was a former member of the House of Representatives said the focus of his gubernatorial ambition would be focused on entrepreneurship development.

