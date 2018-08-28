Home | News | General | Top Nigerian gospel singer welcomes baby boy with beautiful wife (photos)

- Nigerian gospel singer, Joe Praize, was recently blessed with a new addition to his family

- The Mighty God crooner welcomed a baby boy with his wife in Texas

- He shared the news on his social media page

Bringing a child into the world is always a blessing for newly-married couples. Recently, Nigerian gospel artist, Joe Praize, welcomed a son with his beautiful wife, Joanna Shittu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and are already counting their blessings since becoming husband and wife.

In a recent post, shared on Instagram, Joe revealed that they welcomed their bundle of joy on August 27 in Texas. He shared tease photos of his special one and attributed the successful delivery to God and expressed gratitude.

As a proud father, Joe, revealed his son's nickname as Star boy and shared a prayer with his followers who are also believing God for a miracle. Stating that it will be their turn soon.

Here are photos below:

Joe Praize, born Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, is popular and mostly known as a gospel singer, praise and worship leader, songwriter and music director. He hit the limelight following the release of his song Mighty God off his debut album My Praise.

The 39-year-old singer hails from Edo state and has been in the industry since 2005. He has ministered in several countries including South Africa, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Cyprus, Nigeria, Ghana. He has been the recipient of several awards.

Congratulations to the parents.

Source: Naija.ng

