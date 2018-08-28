Home | News | General | Corruption : Ganduje signs OGP Executive Order

The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed an Executive Order of Open Government Partnership (OGP) as part of effort toward the fight against corruption, improve transparency and accountability in governance.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje stated this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

He quoted the governor as saying that the signing of OGP was also part of the government renewed effort to improve citizens’ participation and access to public information.

“Kano State has joined the Open Government Partnership to deepen institutional reforms, fight corruption, and grant citizens’ right of access to public records and information and to enable citizens to effectively participate in governance.

“On the premise of answering the call of President Muhammadu Buhari, that Nigeria must fight corruption to standstill, Ganduje becomes very committed in the OGP project.

“He believes that states also should copy from Buhari’s abhorrence to corrupt practices, “Ganduje said.

The governor said with strong anti-corruption institutions in the state, the Executive Order would help in strengthening optimal performance within the enclave of global best practices fiscal discipline and transparency.

“Kano state shall fully implement the Open Government Partnership (OGP) principles in its reform agenda. Every Ministry Department or Agency (MDA).

“Every public institution in Kano state shall establish an office and appoint suitably trained officials as Open Government and Access to Information Officers to ensure effective implementation of this Order.”

He said the state government would inaugurate State Steering Committee and Action Plan, within the next few days to ensure effective implementation of the order. (NAN)

