President Buhari Receives The Ooni Of Ife Inside Aso Rock (Photos)

The highly revered Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

The meeting held at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The monarch visited the President in company with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the President of the Executive Board of GDTC Investments for Green Economic Projects and Sustainable Development Worldwide, Honorable Sharif Ahmad Bin Zuhir Bin Mohammad Bin Jaber Al Natour.

