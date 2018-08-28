President Buhari Receives The Ooni Of Ife Inside Aso Rock (Photos)
The highly revered Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.
Nigeria’s number one man, President Muhammadu Buhari has received in audience the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.
The meeting held at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.
The monarch visited the President in company with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the President of the Executive Board of GDTC Investments for Green Economic Projects and Sustainable Development Worldwide, Honorable Sharif Ahmad Bin Zuhir Bin Mohammad Bin Jaber Al Natour.
