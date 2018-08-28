Home | News | General | Davido Goes On NYSC… See How He Looks In His Khaki Uniform (Photos)

Going by the photos and videos he shared on social media, ‘Dami Duro’ crooner, Davido, is off to answer his clarion call and serve his fatherland for the NYSC.Davido is off to NYSC

Multi award-winning Nigerian singer and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to his Instagram account to reveal to his millions of fans that he is off to serve his fatherland.





The singer had in June 2015, graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan- Remo, Ogun State, with a Bachelor of Arts Second Class Upper Degree in Music.

Davido who had admitted that he has fulfilled one of the major prerequisite for the completion of his programme, had said that he wrote a thesis on the topic: ‘Challenges of live performance of Afro-pop artists in Nigeria’.

In photos and videos shared on social media today, the singer who was clad in khaki uniform, disclosed that he is embarking on a 1-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Though the father-of-two did not reveal the state where was posted to, some online users claim that the singer who is set to obey the Clarion Call, is posted to Lagos State, and will be at the NYSC Orientation Camp as a celebrity corps member.

