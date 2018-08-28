Home | News | General | Drama As Man Publicly Threatens To Kill Himself If President Buhari Loses 2019 Election (Video)

A man has been publicly threatened to kill himself if the ruling president, Muhammadu Buhari loses 2019 elections.



A man has caused quite a scene in a community in Abuja when he stormed the streets to make a startling statement.

The unidentified man was seen standing by a junction today holding a white cloth on which was written, “If Muhammad Buhari does not win election in 2019, I will kill myself”.

The words “I will kill myself” are printed boldly in red colors.

The photo and video of the man were shared on Instagram by one Samzy Bullion @samzy_bullion.

He wrote: “Happening Live and direct now in Abuja…

“A man carrying a cloth printing saying “if Muhammadu Buhari does not win 2019 election he will kill himself” what is this country turning into..

“This must trend @instablog9ja @tundeednut.”

“Photo/video credit: Me”

Watch the video below:

