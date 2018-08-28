Home | News | General | Drama As Man Publicly Threatens To Kill Himself If President Buhari Loses 2019 Election (Video)
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Opinion: President Buhari, WAEC and PDP’s toxic air By Garba Shehu

Drama As Man Publicly Threatens To Kill Himself If President Buhari Loses 2019 Election (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/08/2018 15:36:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A man has been publicly threatened to kill himself if the ruling president, Muhammadu Buhari loses 2019 elections.

A man has caused quite a scene in a community in Abuja when he stormed the streets to make a startling statement.

The unidentified man was seen standing by a junction today holding a white cloth on which was written, “If Muhammad Buhari does not win election in 2019, I will kill myself”.

The words “I will kill myself” are printed boldly in red colors.

The photo and video of the man were shared on Instagram by one Samzy Bullion @samzy_bullion.

He wrote: “Happening Live and direct now in Abuja…

“A man carrying a cloth printing saying “if Muhammadu Buhari does not win 2019 election he will kill himself” what is this country turning into..

“This must trend @instablog9ja @tundeednut.”

“Photo/video credit: Me”

Watch the video below:

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81