Drama As Man Publicly Threatens To Kill Himself If President Buhari Loses 2019 Election (Video)
- 28/08/2018 15:36:00
- 3
- 0
A man has been publicly threatened to kill himself if the ruling president, Muhammadu Buhari loses 2019 elections.
A man has caused quite a scene in a community in Abuja when he stormed the streets to make a startling statement.
The unidentified man was seen standing by a junction today holding a white cloth on which was written, “If Muhammad Buhari does not win election in 2019, I will kill myself”.
The words “I will kill myself” are printed boldly in red colors.
The photo and video of the man were shared on Instagram by one Samzy Bullion @samzy_bullion.
He wrote: “Happening Live and direct now in Abuja…
“A man carrying a cloth printing saying “if Muhammadu Buhari does not win 2019 election he will kill himself” what is this country turning into..
“This must trend @instablog9ja @tundeednut.”
“Photo/video credit: Me”
Watch the video below:
