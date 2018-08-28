Home | News | General | Google rejects Trump claim of political ‘bias’ in search
Google rejects Trump claim of political ‘bias’ in search



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/08/2018 15:08:00
Google on Tuesday strongly denied US President Donald Trump ’ s claim that its news search results were skewed to suppress conservative voices and positive stories about his administration .“ Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’ t bias our results toward any political ideology , ” a Google spokesperson said in an email after Trump ’ s attack on the internet giant .

“ Every year , we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high – quality content in response to users’ queries . We continually work to improve Google search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment . ”

Earlier , Trump said on Twitter : “ Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good . They are controlling what we can & cannot see . This is a very serious situation – will be addressed !”

( AFP )

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

