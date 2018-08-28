Home | News | General | BREAKING: INEC reduce 2018 election budget to N143bn
BREAKING: INEC reduce 2018 election budget to N143bn



The Independent National Electoral Commission has submitted its recommended adjustments to the 2019 election budget as requested by the National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC .
INEC submitted the fresh proposals to the committee via a written correspondence in Abuja, on Tuesday .

Chairman of the joint committee, Suleiman Nazif , said this before the meeting went into a closed – door session which began at 2 : 18 pm and ended at about 3 : 34 pm .

After the meeting , Nazif told reporters that the joint committee has set up an ad -hoc committee made up of committee members to look at the details submitted by INEC and report back at 4 : 00 pm on Wednesday .

The INEC made submissions based on the N 143 bn as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari .

