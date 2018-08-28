Home | News | General | What we want from you when you visit Nigeria - PDP sends message to Theresa May

- The PDP has called on Theresa May to demand a free and fair election from President Buhari

- The British prime minister is scheduled to visit Nigeria

- The party urged May to visit different parts of the country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged British Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May, to demand free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria in 2019, during her scheduled visit to the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that the advice was important as there were apprehensions across Nigeria on the elections following actions, utterances “and body language’’ of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also urged May to intervene on interferences and violent attacks on the National Assembly as well as the threats to forcefully remove elected presiding officers of the Senate.

The party called on the British leader to use her stay in the country to visit some parts to ascertain the true situation of issues.

It said that the Federal Government had penchant for disobedience of court orders, unlawful political arrests and detention, restriction of free speech and media freedom.

Other areas of drawbacks on the part of government, according to it, are lack of accountability as detailed in report by various international bodies, including Transparency International (TI), Amnesty International (AI) and US Department of States.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

NAIJ.com had reported that British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is scheduled to visit Nigeria this week. The British high commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright disclosed this via his Twitter handle, @paulTarkwight, saying he is delighted to welcome the PM.

“Delighted to welcome British Prime Minister to Nigeria this week. A huge opportunity for both our countries to work in partnership on trade, security and tackling the scourge of #modernslavery and human trafficking," he tweeted.

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...