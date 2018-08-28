Home | News | General | Barcelona star rejects a move to Man United, names the team that will win the Premier League title this season

Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique has made it clear that he is not interested in a return to Premier League side Manchester United in the future.

The Spanish football star left Manchester United in 2008 and has gone to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world.

Gerard Pique has won seven League titles, three Champions Leagues, the World Cup and the Euro championship.

"I don't think so. I'm very happy here at Barcelona.

"It's my home, with my family and friends, and playing for the club I always dreamed to play, and I hope to win more titles here,'' Pique told Daily Star UK.

The Spain international also believes that Manchester City are the favorites to win the Premier League title again this season.

"I think it's difficult to win the Premier League. City have a great team and I think they are slightly favorites,'' He explained.

