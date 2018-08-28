Home | News | General | President Buhari attends APC caucus meeting (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting which took place at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, August 28.

Although the detail of the meeting has not been known yet, it is reportedly related to the party’s 2019 plans to retain power.

According to The Nation, those at the meeting included the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Buhari at APC caucus meeting/ Credit: Twitter, Bashir Ahmad

Source: Depositphotos

“The serving State Governors at the meeting included Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Imo, and Lagos.

Also at the meeting were Segun Oni, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Ebonyi State Governor, Martin Elechi, former Borno State Governor, Alimodu Sheriff, former Lagos State Governor, Buba Marwa, Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo, Kabiru Gaya.

President Buhari, top APCmembers at party caucus meeting. Credit: Twitter, Bashir Ahmad

“Others are former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime, former Edo State Governor, Osunbor.

“Also in attendance were the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Goodwill Akpabio, former Bayelsa State Governor, Sylva Timipre, Don Etiebet, and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.”

Source: Naija.ng

