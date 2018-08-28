Home | News | General | Real Madrid ready to sign important Manchester City superstar

Reigning European League champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the signing of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and they will make their move in January 2019.

The 23-year-old Englishman has two more years left on his current deal at the Etihad stadium, and contract talks is said to have broken down since June this year.

And according to the report by Sky Sports, Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of the former Liverpool star at Manchester City with the aim of luring him to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are also said to be ready to send club representatives to watch Sterling in action for England against Spain at Wembley in the Uefa Nations League on September 8.

Last season, Raheem Sterling scored 23 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League and he has also netted this season against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.

