I prophesied about intercepted Nigerian-bound Russian ship with explosives – Apostle

- A prophecy by Apostle Johnson Suleiman has reportedly come to pass

- The prophecy concerns the recently intercepted Nigerian-bound Russian ship with explosives

- The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries was said to have predicted its outcome

A report by Vanguard has revealed how the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, prophesied about the recently intercepted Nigerian-bound Russian ship with explosives.

The revelation, according to the report, was contained in a rebroadcast of the video clips of Sunday service on the churches television channel Celebration TV where the fiery preacher made the prophetic declaration.

He said he had urged faithful and Nigerians as a whole to fast and pray for the country to avert danger against the nation.

He declared the Tuesday, August 21 and Wednesday, August 22 fasting and prayers’ days for Nigeria, saying the aim was to avert possible threat to the nation.

On Thursday, August 23, a Nigerian-bound Russian ship with dangerous explosives was intercepted in South Africa.

Recall that NAIJ.com had reported that the South African police said they intercepted a Russian-registered cargo ship allegedly carrying illegal weapons and explosives en route to Lagos, Nigeria.

The vessel, named Lada, had reportedly left Madagascar before stopping at Ngqura port outside the eastern city of Port Elizabeth, where it was detained after a security check on Sunday.

“We are aware that she has dangerous cargo- explosives and weapons-on board,” Olwethu Mdabula, spokeswoman for the Transnet state transport company told AFP.

In a video released on Tuesday, August 28, the Omega Ministries replayed a clip of the earlier prophesy showing Apostle Suleiman asking the church to pray and fast to avert a possible danger to the nation.

According to the Apostle in the video, “When I give instructions, it may not be sensible but it is spiritual. Tuesday, Wednesday, everybody fast. Pray for yourself and the whole Nigeria.

“Actually, it will start on Tuesday, enter Wednesday. Full manifestation, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. You will see it. Tuesday, Wednesday, we fast to arrest Thursday, Friday, Saturday. You will read it on paper.”

Apostle Suleiman, in the prophesy, urged Nigerians to turn to “pages of spiritual sensitivity and be security conscious in order that we may be delivered from inexcusable ignorance.”

Two months ago, Apostle Suleiman said he finds it hard to keep mute and pretend, or even look away on national issues.

“I reiterate my position today, that I shall not stop talking about it, calling on the government to rise to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of the Nigerian people. Neither will I stop condemning the state of insecurity in Nigeria and the unabated spate of killings of innocent citizens of our land,” he said in a statement.

