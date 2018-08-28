Home | News | General | Young Nigerian basketball superstar dies in America during training (photo)
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Opinion: President Buhari, WAEC and PDP’s toxic air By Garba Shehu

Young Nigerian basketball superstar dies in America during training (photo)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/08/2018 19:45:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- A 25-year-old Nigerian basketball star has died in America

- Before his untimely death, he was a student of the Bluefield state College

- He collapsed in training on Monday evening, August 27, and died in the hospital

Nigerian sports fraternity have been thrown into serious mourning following the tragic death of a 25-year-old young basketball star Timeyin Amatossero Keke who died on Monday evening in America.

The Nigerian was said to be playing basketball with his friends at the Bluefield state College before he collapsed.

Timeyin who was born in Lagos was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed before he was pronounced dead according to the information by Bluefield men's basketball team social media handle.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81