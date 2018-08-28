Home | News | General | Young Nigerian basketball superstar dies in America during training (photo)

- A 25-year-old Nigerian basketball star has died in America

- Before his untimely death, he was a student of the Bluefield state College

- He collapsed in training on Monday evening, August 27, and died in the hospital

Nigerian sports fraternity have been thrown into serious mourning following the tragic death of a 25-year-old young basketball star Timeyin Amatossero Keke who died on Monday evening in America.

The Nigerian was said to be playing basketball with his friends at the Bluefield state College before he collapsed.

Timeyin who was born in Lagos was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed before he was pronounced dead according to the information by Bluefield men's basketball team social media handle.

Timeyin was said to have had a strong mind and just wanted a chance to play collegiate basketball before his untimely death.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Previously, NAIJ.com had reported how a 16 year old Nigerian footballer Shetemi Ayetigbo died on the pitch during a League game in Dublin.

Shetemi was a midfielder for U-16 team of Belvedere Football Club in Dublin, Ireland before he suddenly slumped on the pitch 30 minutes into their team's match against St Kevin’s Boys and died.

Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...