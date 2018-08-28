Young Nigerian basketball superstar dies in America during training (photo)
- 28/08/2018 19:45:00
- 7
- 0
- A 25-year-old Nigerian basketball star has died in America
- Before his untimely death, he was a student of the Bluefield state College
- He collapsed in training on Monday evening, August 27, and died in the hospital
Nigerian sports fraternity have been thrown into serious mourning following the tragic death of a 25-year-old young basketball star Timeyin Amatossero Keke who died on Monday evening in America.
The Nigerian was said to be playing basketball with his friends at the Bluefield state College before he collapsed.
Timeyin who was born in Lagos was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed before he was pronounced dead according to the information by Bluefield men's basketball team social media handle.
Timeyin was said to have had a strong mind and just wanted a chance to play collegiate basketball before his untimely death.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
Previously, NAIJ.com had reported how a 16 year old Nigerian footballer Shetemi Ayetigbo died on the pitch during a League game in Dublin.
Shetemi was a midfielder for U-16 team of Belvedere Football Club in Dublin, Ireland before he suddenly slumped on the pitch 30 minutes into their team's match against St Kevin’s Boys and died.
Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Naij.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles