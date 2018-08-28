Home | News | General | Just In: Kwankwaso announces new venue for presidential declaration after being reportedly denied usage of Eagle Square

After being reportedly denied usage of the Abuja Eagle Square, former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced a new venue for his formal presidential declaration.

Speaking to Premium Times, Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, said the ceremony will now hold at Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.

NAIJ.com previoulsly reported how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant was allegedly denied use of the Eagle Square, a public open facility used for such gathering.

Authorities maintaining the facility had, after initially granting him access, denied him usage of the venue; a move alleged to be to checkmate the former Kano governor.

In a letter signed by Usman Raji, the facility manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre & Eagles Square, the government said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “work flow” at the federal secretariat, the workplace of hundreds of federal civil servants.

Kwankwaso, who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP had announced Wednesday, August 29, as the day for the event.

Source: Naija.ng

