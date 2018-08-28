Home | News | General | 12 facts you probably do not know about the new F-SARS

The inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, following the presidential directive on the overhaul of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), ordered the immediate restructuring of the special unit. The police unit is now recognised as the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

NAIJ.com, in this piece, lists 12 facts you should know about the overhauled police unit, as highlighted by the Nigeria police:

1. The Nigeria police is committed to full compliance with the presidential directives on the overhaul of SARS.

2. The outfit will now be known as the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

3. All SARS teams nationwide have been collapsed under the new F-SARS with a commissioner of police appointed to head F-SARS and report to the Inspector General of Police through the DIG, Department of Operations.

4. The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been moved from the force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

5. F-SARS is now saddled with the responsibility of fighting armed robbery and kidnapping-related cases only.

6. New F-SARS commanders also appointed to operate in states and Zonal Commands and are to be accountable for actions of Personnel under them.

7. A new Standard Operational Guidelines and Procedures, and code of conduct for all FSARS personnel to ensure that the operations of FSARS are in strict adherence to the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens; has been unveiled and being enforced in totality.

8. A committee of senior police officers, technical consultants (CSOs) has been set up to review and monitor the activities of FSARS under the new arrangement with the use of a custody records management system.

9. Human right desk officers for FSARS in every state to take complaints from the public and forward same to Force Headquarters and not Commander FSARS in the state.

10. Henceforth, FSARS personnel will not perform stop and search duties except on distress call to respond to armed robbery and kidnapping offences only and they must appear in their police uniform with full identification pending the launch of new FSARS uniform with identity name tag by the Inspector General of Police for all FSARS Personnel throughout the country.

11. Periodic training program medical and psychological screening in collaboration with some Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs) local and international NGOs, and other Human Rights Organizations on core police duties, observant of human rights and handling care and custody of suspects have been directed by the Inspector General of police for all Federal SARS personnel nationwide with immediate effect.

12. Members of the public who have any complaint in the past or present of violation of their rights by any SARS personnel anywhere in the country are to report via the following channels for investigation:

i. DIG, Department of Operations: 08037025670

ii. IGP X-SQUAD 0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 – CALLS 0903 227 8905 – SMS 0903 562 1377 – WhatsApp Email: integrityxsquad@gmail.com

iii. IGP Monitoring Unit: igpmonotoringabj@yahoo.com, 08036242591

iv. Commissioner of Police, FSARS: 08033476852

v. FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU

07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp

08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp

Email: bailisfree@gmail.com, pressforabuja@gmail.com

Twitter: @PoliceNG www.facebook.com/ngpolice

vi. PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU)

08057000001 – Calls Only

08057000002 – Calls Only

08057000003 – SMS & WhatsApp only

Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU

www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU NGOs/CSOs

vii. sega@aliensmedialtd.com, 08027757359

viii. koredebello@caspertainment.agency, casperentertainment@gmail.com, 09051133035

ix. oluogunsakin@hotmail.com

x. g.writer2011@gmail.com, 07037887630

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Rivers state police command said it would henceforth deal decisively with politicians in the state who are blackmailing and peddling unfounded rumours against members of force, especially the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for any crime committed by people who were alleged to be impersonating FSARS.

