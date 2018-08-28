Home | News | General | Pro-Biafra women : IPOB declares sit-at-home Sept 14

By Clifford Ndujihe & Vincent Ujumadu

FOLLOWING what it described as ethnic and religious persecution, genocide and humiliation of Igbo and Biafran people by the Federal Government, which culminated in the incarceration of 127 women in Owerri prisons, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared September 14 as ‘’a day of general strike, mourning and resistance across Biafraland.’’

Two of the trucks that brought female IPOB loyalists to court.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement, said ‘’inhabitants of South-East/South-South and all conscientious Biafrans living in other parts of Nigeria and the world are required to stay indoors away from work or daily business activities throughout the day of the 14th of September 2018 to register our anger and protest regarding the men and women killed at Afaraukwu in Umuahia during Operation Python Dance II on September 14 last year, those killed in Ngwa, Aba, Igweocha (Port Harcourt) and buried in unmarked mass graves as a result of unprovoked military invasion of Biafraland by the Nigerian Army.

‘’All businesses, offices, markets, schools and road transportation will be shut down for 24 hours from midnight of the 13th of September. There will be no human or vehicular movement across Biafraland. People are expected to stay at home to pray for the souls of the brave and reflect upon the bondage our land is under. Any person or persons seen outside on the 14th of September 2018 will be classed as an enemy of the people.’’

He continued: ‘’We shall also remember all those killed in the struggle for the restoration of Biafra independence since August 2015 when the army shot dead Mr. Okafor in Onitsha on a peaceful march from Nkpor to Onitsha main town. Their sacrifice will neither be forgotten nor will it be in vain because come what may, this generation of IPOB must and will restore Biafra.

‘’The sacrilegious and disgraceful humiliation of Igbo women, some of them great grand-mothers, ranks as one of the most abominable act of desecration ever visited upon the land of Biafra in recorded history. It will mark the defining event that completed the shame and humiliation of the Igbo race.”

The cowardice and impotency of Igbo socio-political and cultural leadership in the face of such humiliation by a single Fulani police officer in Owerri is confirmation, if one is needed, that South-East and South-South regions are conquered territories and vassal colonies of the Sokoto caliphate.’’

Powerful said that the sit-at-home is the only way Biafrans can honour their fallen brethren and ‘’legitimately remind our northern oppressors and their collaborators in our midst that enough is enough! We do not want another Operation Python Dance or another mass murder of Biafra agitators and humiliation of our mothers in our land…What happened at Afaraukwu; the desecration of house of a traditional ruler, the slaughter of innocent men and women: the wholesale massacre along the Ngwa segment of Enugu-Igweocha (Port Harcourt) Expresswa, countless number of mass graves across Biafraland, is repulsive, inhumane, barbaric and worthy of total condemnation by all right thinking people. We await the day United Nations and other world bodies will give the issue of Biafra the same level of prominence it is giving Rhohingya.’’

