Osolo Obaship tussle: Returning a regent to the throne sacrilegious — Kingmakers

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Osolo Obaship tussle in Akure, the Ondo State, Tuesday, took a new dimension as kingmakers described as a sacrilegious call that the regent, Princess Adebusola Oluwatuyi should be restored to the throne.

Oba Edward Adewole, Osolo of lsolo

Some kingmakers, loyal to the regent, had insisted that instead of the incumbent Oba Edward Kolawole Adewole remaining as the Osolo, the regent should return.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Osolo council of Chiefs headed by High Chief Joshua Omotayo, the Lisa (Traditional Prime Minister) insisted that the community “already has a substantive traditional head.”

High Chief Omotayo said: “It is on record that the said regent, Adebusola Oluwatuyi went through the necessary rites that every regent of Isolo must perform when the time of regency lapses.

“These rites were conducted on her according to the tradition and custom of the ancient Isolo Community. The attempt by Adebusola Oluwatuyi to come back is a taboo and it is unheard of in the entire Yoruba land when the community already has a substantive traditional leader in the person of Edward Kolawole Adejoyegbe Adewole the Osolo of Isolo.”

