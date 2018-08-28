Osolo Obaship tussle: Returning a regent to the throne sacrilegious — Kingmakers
- 28/08/2018 20:15:00
- 6
- 0
By Dayo Johnson
AKURE—THE Osolo Obaship tussle in Akure, the Ondo State, Tuesday, took a new dimension as kingmakers described as a sacrilegious call that the regent, Princess Adebusola Oluwatuyi should be restored to the throne.
Some kingmakers, loyal to the regent, had insisted that instead of the incumbent Oba Edward Kolawole Adewole remaining as the Osolo, the regent should return.
Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Osolo council of Chiefs headed by High Chief Joshua Omotayo, the Lisa (Traditional Prime Minister) insisted that the community “already has a substantive traditional head.”
High Chief Omotayo said: “It is on record that the said regent, Adebusola Oluwatuyi went through the necessary rites that every regent of Isolo must perform when the time of regency lapses.
“These rites were conducted on her according to the tradition and custom of the ancient Isolo Community. The attempt by Adebusola Oluwatuyi to come back is a taboo and it is unheard of in the entire Yoruba land when the community already has a substantive traditional leader in the person of Edward Kolawole Adejoyegbe Adewole the Osolo of Isolo.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles