Photos: Uduaghan meets Buhari, Tinubu, other APC stalwarts

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan making a surprise appearance.

Uduaghan was a two-term governor of the oil rich state, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party between 2007 and 2015. In recent times, there have been unconfirmed reports of his switch to the APC.

The meeting was being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the National Executive Committee of the APC led by its chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.

Others attending the meeting were APC governors of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Imo, and Lagos.

Also at the meeting were former governor of Ekiti state, Engineer Segun Oni, Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Ebonyi governor, Mr Martin Elechi; former Borno State Governor, Ali Sheriff; former Lagos State Governor, Buba Marwa, General Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo and Sen. Kabiru Gaya.

Others are former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime, former Edo Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.

Also in attendance were the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Bayelsa governor, Mr Sylva Timipre, former petroleum minister, Don Etiebet, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Some members of the National Assembly from both Senate and the House of Representatives are also in attendance

Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni; Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and Former Edo State Governor, Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 28/08/2018

(l-r) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawal; APC National Leader, Senator Ahmed Tinubu and Former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 28/08/2018

President Muhammadu Buhari; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomho;e and the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawal during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

(l-r) Delta State APC Leader, Olorogun Ortegar Emeror; Former APC Chairman, Chief John Oyegun; Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 28/08/2018

Governor Yahya Belo of Kogi State (l); Governor Rotimi Akeredlu of Ondo State (r) and other APC Govenors singing the national anthem during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 28/08/2018

