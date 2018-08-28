Home | News | General | PDP advises Buhari to sign amended Electoral Act

Abuja – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act, as amended.

Ike Abonyi, the Media Adviser to Secondus, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Tuesday said PDP national chairman gave the advice when he received two presidential aspirants of the party in Abuja.

President Buhari

The aspirants are: former Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Atahiru Bafarawa and the incumbent governor of Gombe state,Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo who were at the Legacy House, the national campaign office of the party, to pick the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms.

Said there should not be any delay in signing the new Electoral Act when it was obvious that it would deepen the electoral system and ensure faster growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

Secondus assured ALL the aspirants of the party at all levels that there was going to be free, fair and transparent primaries where decision of delegates would prevail.

“Let me assure all aspirants of our party that the era of impunity or imposition is over in the party as a rebranded PDP, under my watch, would ensure transparency and fairness to all.”

Secondus appealed to the aspirants to work in harmony in the interest of the party and ensure its victory in 2019 general elections, reminding them that “only one candidate will get the slot at the end of the day.“

“We must not forget to put the will of God in all we do, bearing in mind that nobody gets power unless as designed and approved by God.

“We are proud of all our aspirants, all of them are eminently qualified to rule this country.“

Bafarawa, in his remark, assured that he would abide by the will of the party at the end of the primaries and called on hands to be on deck to ensure the victory of the party in 2019.

On his part, Gov. Dankwambo also assured that he would subordinate his ambition to the party, if the delegates decide to choose another person.

He, however, said that he had “what it takes in terms of profession and experience to lead Nigeria.“

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP commenced the sale of its nomination and expression of interest forms for 2019 general elections, on Tuesday.(NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...