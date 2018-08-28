Home | News | General | NUJ, NBA, others team up on 2019 Imo guber

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—SEVERAL pressure and professional groups in Imo State, including the state’s chapters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ and the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, have teamed up to ensure that the outcome of the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State will be a reflection of the will of the people of the state.

Vanguard gathered Tuesday in Owerri that the group also consists of Olu Owerri, Oluzurume and Olu Okigwe representing the three senatorial zones in the state.

Vanguard was told that the group is to operate under the auspices of Almagamation of Imo Professional Bodies and Associations, AIPA..

The group went further to appoint Mr. Fidel Onyeneke, a representative of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and former Imo state chairman of NUJ to head a committee that will work out a template for who becomes the next governor of Imo. The president of Oluzurume, Mr Emeka Diwe is the leader of the group while the president of Olu Owerri, Martin Opara is the secretary.

The group said “the meeting agreed that no single political party can bring about the needed change. Hence it resolved to mobilize mass support for any party that produces a candidate that will meet the expected template.”

The group added that, “the body took a step further by setting up a committee to midwife the template for a would- be governor of Imo State come 2019 which will be presented to the national and state leadership of political parties before their primaries.”

