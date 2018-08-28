Home | News | General | Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime drop in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

CHAIRMAN of the newly inaugurated Police Service Commission, PSC, Mr. Musiliu Smith has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the support and assistance his administration has been giving the Nigerian Police Force in the state to effectively discharge its duties.

Mr. Smith stated that the governor’s supportive role to the police has resulted to “a considerable drop in crime rate in this state”, adding that it has also gone a long way in lifting the moral of the officers and men of the force, ensuring positive results.

The former Inspector General of Police, who spoke through the Commissioner representing the South-South geopolitical zone in the Commission, Hon. Austin Braimoh, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “the Police Service Commission has been informed of your generous efforts and assistance”.

The chairman applauded the governor ”for accepting to set up operational offices for our zonal operations”, disclosing that it would ensure effective control of the community policing in the state.

He maintained that it was because of the governorfs huge investment in security that Enugu has become one of the most secure and peaceful states in the country.

