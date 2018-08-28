When will President Buhari charge President Trump for ‘hate speech’ ? – Fayose
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has asked when will President Muhammadu Buhari charge President Donald Trump of the United State of America hate speech.
Fayose made this known on his Twitter handle on Tuesday he said ‘just wondering when President Buhari will charge “undiplomatic Trump” for this international “Hate Speech” because if it were to be Fayose uunnm!! …… Thank God Trump is not a Nigerian…. National security supremacy would have applied.
Recalled that the FT while reporting the planned meeting between Trump and his Kenya’s counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta billed for last Monday, claimed that Trump after meeting with Buhari last April, the first with any African leader told his aides, “he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again”.
