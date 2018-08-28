Home | News | General | Work-free day in Zamfara for PVC

The Zamfara Government has reduce work hours beginning from Wednesday and declared Friday as work-free day to enable eligible voters obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari

The government said reduction in work hours for its workers is from 4 pm to 12 noon on Wednesday and Thursday.

The state Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala made the announcement on Tuesday in Gusau during a stakeholders meeting on the deadline for the ongoing continuous voter registration.

He said that the decision was to encourage those that were yet to obtain their PVC to do so before the deadline of Sept. 1.

“As good citizens, for us to exercise our civic rights, we must get the PVCs. This would enable us to elect leaders of our choice in the forthcoming 2019 general elections and beyond.

“Therefore it becomes a compulsory duty for us to participate effectively in this exercise,” Wakkala said. (NAN)

