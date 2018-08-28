Home | News | General | Security: CSOs berates Osuntokun over Sallah day bomb claims

Akin Oshuntokun

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria, has called for the arrest and interrogation of a chieftain of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, Mr. Akin Oshuntokun, for allegedly claiming that there was a bomb blast in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sallah day, which he claimed killed about 88 people.

The Coalition also urged the Federal government to order an investigation into the role being played by some desperate politicians, among whom Osuntokun plays a critical role in the spreading of false information, and narratives while giving moral support, for the Boko Haram insurgency.

It said while the people of the Northeast were gladly celebrating a violence free Sallah after a long time of experiencing such, “desperate political machineries like Mr. Akin Oshuntokun were unhappy and were desperately making political capital out of the plight of our people in that region.”

Addressing a Press Conference in Lagos, the group said: “As patriotic Nigerians, we have come to the conclusion, that the Federal Government must immediately order an Inquiry into the roles being played by these people, who present themselves as opposition leaders, but keep embarking on actions, that are not only inimical to democratic practices, but also threatens our national security.

“Nigerians must understand, that the recent isolated attacks on soft targets by the Boko Haram terrorist group , have shown that the support they enjoy is at a high level, particularly in the area of their information dissemination. The war against insurgency can therefore not make headway if these persons continue to undermine government’s efforts by deliberately creating situations that allow the crisis to persist.”

The group said the Federal Government must immediately bring to justice, anyone or group, identified in sustaining Boko Haram, whether directly or through acts of sabotaging the Federal Government’s efforts towards ending the insurgency.

