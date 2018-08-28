Home | News | General | Delta guber: APC leadership zero in on Delta North candidacy

Barely any last minute change in plans, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, an All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant in Delta State, have concluded plans to quit the 2019 governorship election race following decision by the party leadership and presidency to zone the party governorship ticket to Delta North, in what is termed; “balance of power.”

Chief Cyril Ogodo, left being congratulated by Chief John Odigie Oyegun after his inauguration as State Chairman of APC in Delta



According to a prominent member of the Ogboru/Omo-Agege faction of the party in the state who confined in our reporter, said; Ogboru, the serial governorship candidate since 2003 is no longer kin in running because of the body language of the party leadership and the Presidency who believe that the party stands a better chance of dislodging PDP in 2019 with a Delta North candidate.

He noted that the party would not want to take chances hence it zoned it tickets to Delta North and with this development the party Governorship ticket is now a three horse race between Prof Pat Utomi, Hon Victor Ochei and Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

Our source further stated that Ogboru has resorted to plan B by directing his trusted aides and close relations to join Delta State House of Assembly race o the platform of the party in order to position himself ahead of 2023 should the party wins in 2019 election, he would have planted his foot soldiers in government.

According to another source who is a member Senator Omo-Agege political family who spoke to us anonymously said “the 2019 Governorship race is not favourable to the aspiration of our leader, Chief Great Ogboru, he has pushed different political strategies to garner support of the party leadership at the national and the presidency, but they are more interested in Delta North Candidacy.

The source added that Ogboru has opted for plan B, hence the likes of Prince Efe Duku, Tony Omolu, Enajite Rex Ogboru (Chief Ogboru’s nephew vying for Ethiope East constituency seat), Jekins Wisike who is slogging it out with Agege’s Personal Assistant, Moses Anaughe and others have been given matching order to declare for the Delta State House of Assembly seats in their respective State Constituencies.

Following Ogboru’s directive, there is a political tension within the Ogboru camp since this development as some of his followers see this move as a self-centered and are boiling the challenge it at the party primary.

Critically hit by this directive is the cold war brewing between Prince Efe Duku and one John Ighoruemu Oyibokwifi both of whom are gunning for the Ughelli South State Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

A reliable Source within Ogboru/Omo-Agege APC faction noted that Prophet Jones Erue state executive has been to deliver the Senior Legislative Aide to the Delta Central Senator; Prince Efe Duku at all cost and also work to ensure that their anointed candidates to emerge as the party flag bearer come 2019, with many supporters describing the decision as “selfish and undemocratic” move.

However, the decision by the APC National leadership to support Delta North and crisis of confidence rocking the Ogboru/Omo-Agege camp following the decision of Chief Ogboru to impose his family members and close aides as the party’s candidates across the State, have forced a lot of key their supporters to begin negotiation with the mainstream of the party for alignment in order to safeguard their political relevancies.

A cogent source also disclosed that all efforts by Senator Omo-Agege to salvage the situation proved abortive as everybody want to be in a camp that may likely produce the party’s governorship candidate.

