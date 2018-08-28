Home | News | General | State Visit: PDP sets agenda for British PM, May

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to use her state visit to Nigeria to uncover the true state of affairs in the country by resisting every move to “hoodwink” her for an endorsement stunt.

Theresa May

The party in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan also called on May not to allow the Presidency to confine her within the shores of the Presidential Villa, but to insist on visiting other parts of the country to enable her directly appreciate the level of “false performance indices” the federal government has been dishing out to the world.

“We have been made aware of plans by the federal government to use the visit to dish out more lies to the international community in an effort to cover its failures in governance in the last three years.

“The PDP charges the British Prime Minister, to take the Presidency to task on its unabated interferences on the institution of the National Assembly, including threats to forcefully remove the elected presiding officers of the Senate, as well as the recent invasion and blockade of the National Assembly,” the statement read in part.

The PDP also tasked May to speak with President Buhari on his “widely condemned stand against the supremacy of the rule of law in addition to records of violation of human rights in Nigeria, including government’s disobedience to court orders, unlawful political arrests and detention, restriction of free speech and media freedom.”

It further urged the August visitor to extract a commitment from his host on his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

The British Prime Minister is expected in the country today (Wednesday).

