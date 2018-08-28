Buhari, Tinubu, Akpabio, Uduaghan, others attend APC caucus meeting (Photos)
- 28/08/2018 20:57:00
- 7
- 0
A former Delta State Governor , Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart , Godswill Akpabio , who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC attended the meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress ’ national caucus at the Presidential Villa , Abuja, for the first time on Tuesday .
The meeting which started at about 8 . 30 pm was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
It was attended by leaders of the party including national officers , state governors, former state governors , minister and National Assembly members .
See the photographs as captured by @ buharisallau and NAN :
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles