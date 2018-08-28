Home | News | General | Buhari, Tinubu, Akpabio, Uduaghan, others attend APC caucus meeting (Photos)

A former Delta State Governor , Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart , Godswill Akpabio , who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC attended the meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress ’ national caucus at the Presidential Villa , Abuja, for the first time on Tuesday .

The meeting which started at about 8 . 30 pm was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was attended by leaders of the party including national officers , state governors, former state governors , minister and National Assembly members .

