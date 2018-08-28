Home | News | General | Facebook, Google, Twitter have to be careful, Trump warns
Facebook, Google, Twitter have to be careful, Trump warns



  28/08/2018
President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of internet firms Tuesday , hours after attacking Google over what he called “bias” against him and his supporters .“Google and Twitter and Facebook — they are really treading on very , very troubled territory and they have to be careful , ” Trump told reporters at the White House .

The comments come after the president last week slammed social media firms for what he claimed was suppression of conservative voices , and Tuesday’ s tirade against Google that claimed news search results were “ rigged” to favor “ left-wing media . ”

( AFP )

