Facebook, Google, Twitter have to be careful, Trump warns
- 28/08/2018 19:40:00
President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of internet firms Tuesday , hours after attacking Google over what he called “bias” against him and his supporters .“Google and Twitter and Facebook — they are really treading on very , very troubled territory and they have to be careful , ” Trump told reporters at the White House .
The comments come after the president last week slammed social media firms for what he claimed was suppression of conservative voices , and Tuesday’ s tirade against Google that claimed news search results were “ rigged” to favor “ left-wing media . ”
( AFP )
