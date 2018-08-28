Home | News | General | Gospel Artiste, Joe Praize And His Wife Welcome Their First Child

A Nigerian gospel artiste, Joe Praize and his beautiful wife have welcomed their first child together.

Joe Praize, a popular Nigerian gospel singer, is now a father and a happy one too.

The singer and his wife, Joana welcomed their child, a boy in Texas, USA. He quickly took to his Instagram page to share the good news.





Joe Praize posted this photo to announce his baby’s arrival

Joana gave birth to their baby in Texas, US yesterday August 27th. The couple got married in June 2017.

.

Joe Praize whose real name is Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, popularly, is a Nigerian gospel singer, praise and worship leader, songwriter and music director who rose to popularity following the release of his hit song “Mighty God” off his debut album My Praise.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...