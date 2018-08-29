Home | News | General | Hours ahead of her visit, Theresa May describes Nigeria as home to largest population of world’s poorest people

- The British prime minister has described Nigeria as the poorest of all nations in the world

- Theresa May said 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day

- She also said that Africa’s ocean economy three times the size of its landmass is under threat from plastic waste and other pollution

Barely 24 hours ahead of her scheduled visit to Nigeria, the British prime minister, Theresa May, has decried Nigeria as home to the largest population of the world's poorest people.

May on Tuesday, August 28, said that 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day.

In a statement made in Cape Town, South Africa, the UK government said its prime minister said Africans are the poorest people in the world.

May said: ”For example, much of Nigeria is thriving, with many individuals enjoying the fruits of a resurgent economy. Yet 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day - making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world."

Also speaking on inequality and the impact of terrorism on African countries, the British prime minister said: ”Most of the world’s poorest people are Africans. And increasing wealth has brought rising inequality, both between and within nations.”

”Extremist groups such as Boko Haram and al-Shabab are killing thousands. Africa’s ocean economy three times the size of its landmass is under threat from plastic waste and other pollution,” May added.

meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had urged British prime minister to demand free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria in 2019, during her scheduled visit to the country.

The PDP said that the advice was important as there were apprehensions across Nigeria on the elections following actions, utterances “and body language’’ of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Naija.ng

