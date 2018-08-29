Home | News | General | Uncertainties as Buhari, APC NEC finally settle for direct primaries at Aso Rock meeting

- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC reportedly adopts the direct primaries ahead of 2019

- The party took the decision at a meeting held in Aso Rock late Tuesday, August 28, 2018

- However, a final decision is expected to be taken on it at the NEC meeting expected to hold on Thursday, August 30

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) agreed at a meeting on late Tuesday, August 28, to finally adopt direct primaries to conduct elections that will produce its candidates.

The decision, which is ahead of the 2019 general elections, was taken at a meeting which reportedly had the president, Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and several top members in attendance.

Daily Trust quoted a source at the meeting as saying none of those present, including governors, opposed the decision.

According to the source, “All members of the NWC agree to adopt direct primaries. That is what is taken to the national caucus. You know that some governors like that of Ogun and Ondo do agree to it. So, it may have to be subjected to voting.

“You know that it is not all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) are members of caucus.

“However, the caucus will decide what will happen at NEC meeting tomorrow (Thursday, August 30). But there is no divided opinion among the NWC members.”

The national spokesperson of the party, Yekini Nabena, did not take his calls when he was contacted for enquiry about the outcome of the meeting.

The report, however, claimed that there are silent grumblings from some members.

Those opposed to the idea are reportedly wondering how the party aims to coordinate millions of its members during the exercise.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 28, met with caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Aso Rock, Abuja, with former Delta state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, making a surprise appearance.

