Coalition of Political Parties reveals why Eagle Square was locked before Kwankwaso's presidential declaration

- The coalition of Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the shut down of the Eagle Square for Rabiu Kwankwaso's presidential declaration

- CUPP said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the ruling party is scared of Rabiu

The coalition warned against plunging Nigeria into chaos and lawlessness

Barely 24 hours after a former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, was barred from using the Eagle Square for the official declaration of his 2019 presidential ambition, the Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the federal government for the action.

The coalition alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is scared of Kwankwaso's popularity.

Vanguard reports that the spokesperson for the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, August 28, said urged the President Buhari-led administration not to plunge the nation into chaos and lawlessness.

Ugochinyere also accused the presidency of growing culture of intolerance of the opposition in the past three years.

He said: “This is not the first time they are doing this. They stopped him ( Kwankwaso) from being received in Kano. They want to stop him because the President is scared of the popularity of the aspirant."

"This is part of a plot to institute a full-blown dictatorship in Nigeria if the Nigerian people make the mistake of allowing him (Buhari) to be there in 2019.

“Kwankwaso is declaring on the platform of the PDP, which is one of the coalition partners in the CUPP.

We want to inform Nigerians that this act of growing culture of impunity and intimidation has gotten to a very dangerous level with the decision of the Police to seal the venue of a venue of somebody who wants to be president," Ugochinyere said.

The Eagle Square was built for such events and people who want to use it pay for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Kwankwaso was denied access to Abuja’s Eagle Square for the declaration of his presidential bid.

Facility manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre and the Eagles Square, Usman Raji said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “work flow” at the federal secretariat.

The manager in a letter in which the former governor was denied access to the venue was referenced in a statement made available to them by the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation.

