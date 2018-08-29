Home | News | General | Days after saying he was under pressure to dump PDP, ex-governor Uduaghan shows up at APC caucus meeting with Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari meets with the APC caucus at Aso Rock ahead of the 2019 general elections

- One of the newest faces at the meeting was Emmanuel Uduaghan, a former PDP governor of Delta state who is vying for the Senate

- The discussions at the meeting reportedly centred on the type of primaries that the party should adopt

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 28, met with caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Aso Rock, Abuja, with former Delta state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, making a surprise appearance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uduaghan, a two-term governor of the oil rich state, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2007 and 2015, had been speculated to be planning to switch to the APC.

The report said the meeting was attended by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC led by its chairman, Adams Oshiohmole.

Others who attended the meeting are APC governors of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Imo, and Lagos.

Also at the meeting were former governor of Ekiti state, Engineer Segun Oni, majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Ebonyi governor, Martin Elechi; former Borno state governor, Ali Sheriff; former Lagos governor, Buba Marwa, General Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo and Sen Kabiru Gaya.

Others are former APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; former Enugu state governor, Sylva Chime, former Edo governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.

Also in attendance were the former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti state governor, Niyi Adebayo, former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Bayelsa governor, Sylva Timipre, former petroleum minister, Don Etiebet, and the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Some members of the National Assembly from both the Senate and the House of Representatives were also in attendance

It was learnt that the meeting held behind closed doors partly centred on discussing socio-political issues including the forthcoming APC party primaries.

The meeting of the APC caucus also deliberated on whether to adopt direct primaries being advocated by Oshiohmole or an indirect primaries, through delegate system.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in January, 2018, released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

The timetable covered the presidential, National and state Assembly, governorship and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Emmanuel Uduaghan reported to have officially declared for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he was unveiled at the meeting.

