Home | News | General | Ibadan Polytechnic's former chief security officer shot dead by suspected cultists

- Suspected cultists have killed a former chief security officer of the Ibadan Polytechnic

- Ahmed Olalekan was shot on the neck by the suspected cultists

- The suspected assailants inflicted some machete cuts on the deceased before they fled

A former chief security officer of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Ahmed Olalekan, has been shot dead by suspected cultists who traced him to his residence in Apete, Ibadan.

Olalekan, a graduate of the institution was shot on the neck on Monday, August 27, by the suspected members of the dreaded Aiye Confraternity of Nigeria.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday, August 28, that the suspected assailants inflicted some machete cuts on the deceased before they fled.

The death of the chief security office who had been behind the clampdown on cultism in the institution, enraged his colleagues who blocked vehicular traffic along the Sango-Eleyele road, Ibadan.

READ ALSO: 3 months after imprisonment Senator Jang declares interest in 2019 presidential race

NAN gathered that some members of the Apete Youths Forum also protested against the killing of Olalekan, their member, in the premises of the institution on Tuesday.

When NAN visited the institution only few students were on campus while virtually all the lecture halls were empty.

The school security operatives were on patrol with some posted at strategic locations to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, ASP Adekunel Ajisebutu, said some policemen had been deployed to the campus to maintain law and order.

Ajisebutu said some arrests were made and exhibits such as axes and cutlasses recovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, had directed that discrete investigation into the incident be carried out and the suspects arrested be charged to court.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the police in Lagos arrested two suspected cultists.

The cultist simply identified as Kanmi,( also known as Father) and Alami Samuel were nabbed on Thursday, March 29, while trying to attack a rival gang member at Illasamaja area of Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Police command said the first suspect was arrested based on credible intelligence report as he had been on a wanted list for long over many violent crimes, including cultism.

NAIJ.com visits family attacked by Badoo cult group - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...