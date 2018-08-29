Home | News | General | DTHA approves extension of DESOPADEC Board’s tenure
DTHA approves extension of DESOPADEC Board’s tenure



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/08/2018 04:14:00
By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly, yesterday,  approved the extension of the current Board of the state Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, by six months, following a letter from the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,  to that effect.

The governor, in the letter which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said the current governing board of DESOPADEC, expired on August 27, 2018.

According to the governor, the request was in line with Section 7 (2b) of the DESOPADEC Amendment Law 2018, praying the House, by way of resolution, to approve the extension of the tenure by six months.

Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere moved separate motions for the House to receive the request for further consideration and approval of the request and was seconded by Mrs Eriathake Ibori-Suenu and Peter Uviejitobor and adopted by the House.

