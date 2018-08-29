Home | News | General | Brass crisis: House of Reps aspirant fingers lawmaker

…as police reinforce security

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A prominent indigene of Brass and former Chairman of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, has accused a lawmaker from the area, Mr. Israel Sunny-Goli, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain of being behind the violence that rocked Twon Brass penultimate week in which two lives were reportedly lost.

However, Sunny-Goli, who denied the allegation, alleged that there was a ploy to intimidate APC loyalists in the area, maintaining that he had never been involved in any form of violence.

Meantime, the state police command has reinforced security around Twon Brass, an island in the council to douse tension in the coastal settlement where some of the indigenes have reportedly fled to seek refuge in Yenagoa, the state capital.

It was gathered that the latest crisis in the area started penultimate week when supporters of the APC and those of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were caught in a confrontation, resulting in the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in the area.

But Mrs. Ebikake, who spoke to newsmen in Yenagoa, said the crisis rocking the oil-rich community could be traced to the 2007 governorship and House of Assembly elections where four persons reportedly died in the process with investigations allegedly linking the deaths to the lawmaker.

According to Ebikake, the arming of cultists and political thugs by politicians in the area and drug abuse by youths were chiefly responsible for the spate of insecurity in the area, and called on relevant security agencies to come to the rescue of the people.

Her words: “It would interest you to know that all sort of things have been said. I am not holding brief for PDP but I think it is important that you hear our own side of the story especially as I am an aspirant. We have read stories which claimed that what happened in Brass was because Sunny-Goli wants to contest for the House of Representatives for the APC and that PDP is afraid of him that is why PDP is terrorising APC supporters. But that is not true.

“For now, peace has been restored in Brass. On the drug aspect, we have sent several letters to NDLEA, we are still waiting for their response. We have done our best.”

