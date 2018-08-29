Home | News | General | 5m Taraba farmers get improved cassava stems

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State government has distributed over five million improved cassava stems to farmers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Governor Darius Ishaku, at the flag off of the distribution exercise yesterday, explained that the state government’s massive investment in agriculture was geared towards improving the socio-economic development of the state.

File: Farmers

Ishaku, who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, noted that majority of the state’s citizens generate their income from farming, which necessitated the constant distribution of free farm input to boost food production and grow the state’s economy.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Kassa, commended the farmers for their dedication to the production of food crops and ensuring food sufficiency in the state.

