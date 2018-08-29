Home | News | General | Lagos PDP says it will not miss former chairman

By Emmanuel Aziken

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has welcomed as good riddance to bad rubbish, the exit of its former chairman, Mr. Moshood Salvador saying that his new friends in the All Progressives Congress, APC will soon discover him to be a merchant of falsehood.

Party spokesman, Gani Taofik in a statement yesterday faulted what he described as the inordinate ambitions of Salvador who was a former member of the Alliance for Democracy, AD before he joined the PDP.

Salvador had alleged that he could not be in the same party with the Lagos State patron of the party, Chief Bode George who he said was involved in the alleged conspiracy that saw him locked up over a murder case. “Salvador is economical with the truth as Chief Bode George is rather his benefactor who once ‘made’ him a senatorial candidate and now state chairman.

“The problem with Salvador is that he is not a team player and too ambitious, interested in all opportunities. “We will not be demoralised by his defection. He has never been a winner for the party. We are likely to feel concerned if some names touted go with him (went) but for Salvador, he is just a loudspeaker politician.”

