Home | News | General | Senator Ideozu in defection drama in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Senator Osinachukwu Ideozu, Rivers West, has put political actors in Rivers State on suspense after failing to carry through his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC as had been widely reported across the state.

Senator Osinachukwu Ideozu

Senator Ideozu has not helped matters by remaining incommunicado rebuffing enquiries on his intentions. Calls to his known mobile phones were not answered, and a text message to him by Vanguard was also not replied.

Senator Ideozu who was generally identified as a stalwart of Governor Nyesom Wike had been reported to be aggrieved over the way and manner the governor reportedly neglected him in picking local government executives in his senatorial district without as much as considering him.

Speculations about Ideozu’s defection had been rife among political stakeholders in the last few days, and he had been expected to make a formal defection to the APC last Saturday.

Leading APC chieftains in the state had been quietly celebrating the anticipated coup which would have put all senators from the state within the umbrella of the APC.

The APC’s regional rally at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area where he was expected to make his defection took place without any sign of the senator.

Inexplicably, both parties have officially refused to speak on the issue as media enquiries on the development to the state PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah and his APC counterpart, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree were not responded to. APC chieftain, Engr. Sampson Ngerebara who is Director-General, Free Rivers Development Initiative has nevertheless insisted that the defection will take place.

Ngerebara’s hope is still being shared by many among APC faithful in the state. Governor Wike and Obuah are both said to be very unhappy with the continuing speculations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...